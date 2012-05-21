Popular

Swords & Soldiers gets Super Saucy Sausage Fest DLC this week

Update! The mission pack will be available on May 23rd and will cost $2.00.

Side-scrolling indie strategy game Swords & Soldiers HD is getting a fresh batch of DLC. The brilliantly alliterative Swords & Soldiers Super Saucy Sausage Fest adds ten new campaign missions, an upgraded challenge mode, and a unique new combination of spells and units. It stars the barbecue-obsessed Chief Meat and his Vikings as they make their way to the titular sausage fest to attempt to win a thousand cows. As you do.

Swords & Soldiers began life as an iOS strategy game and made its debut on PC last year. It's by Ronimo Games , and represents an attempt to translate StarCraft-style strategy to a different perspective. You still set up a resource chain and queue up units, but take no direct control over your troops: instead, they automatically progress across the screen like creeps in LoL or DOTA.

You can influence your soldiers by directing them down branching paths, and assist them - or hinder enemies - with magic spells. Victory is case of planning and careful timing.

Super Saucy Sausage Fest is due this week.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
