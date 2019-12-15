Surgeon Simulator is getting a sequel

Indie frustration-peddler Surgeon Simulator was the game we were all swearing at in 2013 (shout-out to anyone who remembers when it was actually called Surgeon Simulator 2013). The initial version was made in 48 hours for the Global Game Jam, and Bossa Studios spent a further 48 days on getting the commercial version ready.

The sequel will be out next year, but though the trailer shows a bunch of Napoleon Dynamite-looking surgeons getting up to mischief it doesn't give away much about the actual game. According to the website there will be co-op and it sure does seem like it'll support four players.

Only the Epic storefront gets a logo in the trailer, and right now they're the only storefront with a page for it.