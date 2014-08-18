Surgeon Simulator gets Anniversary Edition DLC

Surgeon Simulator was released on 19 April, 2013. That makes its Anniversary Edition DLC a little late, as it released last week. Still, given the uncoordinated flailing of its central protagonist, a few mistakes are to be expected. The paid-for pack enhances the game with new graphics, extra environments and two new operations.



The new eye and teeth operations that many of you have been waiting for. Rejoice!

Updated graphics - slicker, smoother, shinier - as if Bob (and his organs) have just stepped out of the salon...

Additional environments - you'll now get to try surgery while racing down a hospital corridor.

Stat tracking - shows how well you've done in your last 9 surgeries, so you can fine-tune your skills. Malpractice makes perfect, remember?

42 brand new achievements for you to tear your hair out over.

That amazing soundtrack that you keep complimenting us on? Well - that's included too.

As much as I enjoy the slapstick physics of Surgeon Simulator, I can think of few things less appealing than performing an eye operation, let alone a botched one. But if such malpractice piques your interest, you can grab the Anniversary Edition for £2/$3.