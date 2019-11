Superhot, the Kickstarter-funded FPS where time only moves when you do, showed off a brief teaser at E3. It's full of slow-motion so slow it's practically no-motion, plus swinging swords, spinning chains, and a few chunky headshots. Blessedly, the name of the game is only spoken once in the teaser, as opposed to the last trailer we saw in which it was repeated so often we all wished we could stop time.

Superhot is coming this year to PC. Watch the teaser below.