Super Meat Boy PC sold more in two weeks than Xbox's total sales

The Super Meat Boy developers have tweeted that the the PC version of their bloody platformer sold more during its first two weeks on sale than the Xbox 360 version had to date. And that was before the Steam sale kicked off. Phew.

The tweet came from Team Meat, who are offering friendly advice for other small developers at GDC.

Read our review of Super Meat Boy here . We thought it was awesome.

Did you play Super Meat Boy? Did you expect it to sell so well on PC? Let us know in the comments.

(via chrisremo )