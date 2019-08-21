Popular

Super cute town adventure Garden Story harvests a publisher

By

The fruity little town adventure is planned for spring of 2020.

Garden Story
(Image credit: Picogram, Rose City Games, VIZ Media)

Ever since Stardew Valley exploded in 2016, we've been treated to a number of other indie developers creating small farming, crafting, and life sims. They've yet to reach the cultural dominance of Battle Royales, but if they did I'd be a happy camper. All that to say, I've been quietly following Garden Story since it first came across my Twitter feed last year. Yesterday, developer Picogram announced that it had landed a publisher (two, in fact) and a release window for the spring of 2020.

In Garden Story, you'll play as a little grape named, of course, Concord. As with other games of its kind, you'll meet other village folks, solve their problems, and save the Grove from a mysterious "rot." Garden Story's new trailer shows off fishing, friends, and a bit of fighting. It's Steam page mentions that Garden Story will also include some puzzle-solving, which is likely what we see Concord doing by pushing blocks around. On the whole, it looks cute, pixelated, and wholesome: another entry to the category that I wish I'd found a better name for than "Stardew-like." 

You can see a lot more of Garden Story on Picogram's Twitter feed where the developer posts gifs of Concord and their other fruity friends. 

Funding is always a concern for small studios and solo developers, meaning many small indie games risk pushing release dates back or ceasing development. The rise of indie publishers in recent years is a good sign that little games like Garden Story will continue getting chances and, more importantly, funding. Garden Story's developer has partnered with Portland-based Rose City Games and VIZ Media to release Garden Story some time in spring of 2020. 

Until then, you can wishlist Garden Story on Steam

Lauren Morton

Lauren loves long books and even longer RPGs. She got a game design degree and then, stupidly, refused to move to California. She plays indie games you haven't heard of and will never pass on a story about players breaking games or playing them wrong.
See comments