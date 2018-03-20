Subscribe to PC Gamer UK and get five issues for £5

Spring is almost upon us, and we're celebrating light nights and lighter weather (and, fingers crossed, less snow) with our Spring Sale. From now through April 30, subscribing to PC Gamer UK magazine nets prospective readers five issues for just £5.

Sign up for this limited-time special offer on My Favourite Magazines. Doing so sets you up for:

Free games and DLC with the PCG UK print edition

Each month, we give away free codes with the UK print edition of the magazine. In the past year, this has included everything from Neverwinter adventurer starter packs to Pillars of Eternity 2 cosmic dogs, exclusive Battalion 1944 skins, and Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide DLC. We've even given away free games in their entirety, including One Finger Death Punch, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and Tropico 4.

Extra Life

The part of the mag everyone enjoys the most, readers and writers alike, Extra Life is where we celebrate the PC games we love beyond the traditional framework of preview-feature-review found elsewhere inside. Expect idiosyncratic writing in our Now Playing write-ups, past games revisited in Reinstall, interesting diary features and loads more.

Designed to give a little extra to our UK readers, our exclusive subscriber covers have a collector's item feel about them. Phil points out these are often the last thing to be designed every month, and are therefore a source of great anxiety. Phil has nightmares about Half-Loaf: Block Mess and For Croy 5.

New and original features every month

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The magazine team has been working on some elaborate and thorough features of late. Every month, you'll find a gorgeous array of new and original, print-friendly longform articles to sink your teeth into.

Our stupid (read: hilarious) backpage jokes

These speak for themselves. Decide if this is a good thing or a bad thing for yourself by perusing our overview of 2017 in silly back page jokes.