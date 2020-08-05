Street Fighter 5's final season will add five new characters, including Akira from Rival Schools

The fifth and final season of Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition will see five new characters from added to the game's roster, Capcom announced today: Dan, Rose, Oro, Akira, and a mystery fifth fighter who will be revealed later.

Dan - A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic “Taunt” to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to “school” other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu (“Strongest Style”) fighting style. Release timing: Winter 2020

Rose - Rose is a fortune telling fan-favorite character who also previously starred in the Alpha series and Street Fighter IV. Using her tarot cards, Rose will arrive armed with a variety of unique special moves and plans to channel all of her Soul Power energy into Street Fighter V. Release timing: Spring 2021

Oro - Last appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Oro is an ancient martial arts master who exists as an immortal hermit. He restricts one of his arms from use in order to give his opponents an advantage, but that won't stop Oro from being one of the most well-trained and powerful fighters in Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021

Akira - First introduced in Capcom's 1997 fighting game Rival Schools: United by Fate, Akira Kazama is preparing to make her Street Fighter debut. As an acquaintance of Sakura, Akira has previous ties to the Street Fighter universe and is gearing up to bring her biker style look and clever gimmicks to Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021

Capcom said that all of the new characters are still in production, and so further details about each will be revealed as they get closer to launch—including the mysterious number five, who is scheduled to roll out in the fall 2021.

Also on the way are more than 30 new character costumes and four new stages, including one each for Rose and Akira, and two new Capcom Pro Tour stages set to release in winter 2020 and fall 2021. New mechanics and balance tweaks, "adding even more gameplay enhancements and depth to the game’s combat system," are also coming later this year.