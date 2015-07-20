Street Fighter 5 trailer introduces a brand new fighter

At EVO this weekend, Capcom revealed the first brand new fighter of Street Fighter 5. He's called Necalli, and, from the looks of him, he's single handedly propping up the hair treatment industry.

But is he worth it? To answer that, a new trailer has been released that shows Necalli's prowess at kicking, punching and stomping really hard at the ground.

I'm not a Street Fighting expert by any means, and so I'll let the trailer's description explain the technical intricacies of just how Necalli pummels 'em up.

"Possessing a wide variety of savage and close range attacks, all of Necalli’s moves have been forged through the heat of battle to ensure he’s inflicting maximum pain upon his opponents. Making full use of the Battle System mechanics, Necalli’s V-Skill allows him to pound the ground with both fists, creating an explosion that damages the enemy whereas the powerful V-Trigger allows him to channel a mysterious energy that changes his hair colour and alters his personality for a short period of time. Capcom will be revealing more information on Necalli’s origin and storyline in the coming months so stay tuned for more details."

To recap: big hair; big explosions.

Capcom recently revealed that Street Fighter 5 won't follow the series' usual trend of re-released "Ultra" editions, and will instead be updated as an evolving service. It's due out March next year, and will be available for PC and PS4.