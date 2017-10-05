Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition will add Arcade Mode, V-Trigger moves, and more

Street Fighter 5 was released way back in February 2016, and it was really good but not really complete. As we noted in our review, it released with no arcade mode, no story mode, and no best-of-three versus mode, which by all rights should be standard features for a modern Street Fighter game.

The backlash was enough to prompt Capcom to commit to "completeness" in future releases a few months later, and while the newly-announced Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition probably isn't a direct result of that pledge, it does fit its promise rather nicely.

The SF5 Arcade Edition will include everything that was in the original release, plus:

Arcade Mode

Extra Battle Mode

New V-trigger moves

Gallery

New User Interface

Season 1 DLC characters

Season 2 DLC characters

Arcade Mode will enable players to battle the CPU along six different paths that lead to unique endings based on their performance, while the Extra Battle Mode will feature timed-exclusive challenges in which they can use Fight Money to earn new premium outfits each month.

"With extra challenges being added and more unannounced content on the way, Street Fighter V will continue to deliver new and refreshed content on a regular basis throughout 2018 and beyond," Capcom said. Details will be released at a later date.

The Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition will go for $40, and all new content, minus the DLC characters (which will remain unlockable via the Fight Money in-game currency), will be given to owners of the original Street Fighter 5 as a free update. It's set to come out on January 16, 2018.