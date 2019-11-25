Steam's top 20 new releases in October include Destiny 2 and Postal 4

With November's halfway point now well behind us, Valve has released its list of the top 20 new game releases for October. Some of them, like Destiny 2 and Disco Elysium, won't surprise anyone; but others, well, they might.

The list is based on revenue generation over the first two weeks, which is why these rundowns never appear until a few weeks after the end of the month: Games released at the end of the month still need their two weeks to ring up the revenues, after all. And they are ranked chronologically, not by revenue, so there's no "winner" here, although it's probably safe to assume that Destiny 2 pulled in more bucks than, say, Postal 4: No Regerts.

And yes, Postal 4 is on the list, with a peak player count of 806, according to Steam Charts, which puts it just behind Chernobylite, which managed 809. That's not directly correlated to the revenues-based ranking, since different games have different prices, but it does underscore that a game doesn't have to be a hit (or, you know, good) to make the top 20.

Because it's Valve, simply listing the games isn't sufficient, so for October it dug into how many people are playing more than one game on the list. Unsurprisingly, Destiny 2 has huge overlap—nearly 20 percent of Steam users who played other games on this month's list also play Destiny 2—but there's community crossover beyond that obvious mega-hit.

"While the numbers are not as high, the overlap in people playing more than one game from the Top Releases list presents some interesting correlations worth highlighting. For example, we found a lot of players enjoying both Atelier Ryza & Indivisible, which are both anime RPGs featuring turn-based combat and female protagonists," Valve explained.

"We found similar overlap in players across We Were Here Together and Trine 4, which both incorporate heavy use of puzzles with an emphasis on cooperative gameplay. Crossroads Inn & Autonauts have very different themes, but both games utilize building and simulation."

Here's the full list:

Destiny 2

Indivisible

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Doraemon Story of Seasons

Mistover

GRID

Pine

We Were Here Together

Postal 4: No Regerts

Chernobylite

Disco Elysium

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

ArcheAge: Unchained

Autonauts

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition

WWE 2K20

Crossroads Inn

Richman10

Secret Neighbor

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout

And here are the top five free releases for October, because they make money too.

Destiny 2

Breeders of the Nephelym

The Walking Zombie 2

Legend of the Keepers: Prologue

War Selection

All of October's top new releases are available in this handy Steam sale page.