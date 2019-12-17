Steam's biggest new games in November include Empires, Kingdoms, Farmers, and Jedi

Around the middle of each month, Valve releases a list of the previous month's top-selling new games on Steam, based on revenues generated over the first two weeks of release. (That's why the lists don't come out until mid-month: Games that come out at the end of a month still need their two weeks to ring up the dollars.) Because Valve doesn't share actual dollar figures, the lists are chronological, based on release date, and there's often a little insight or spot of trivia about the peculiarities of each month's lineup.
With that prelude out of the way, here's the Big 20 for November:
- Ratopolis – Cassel Games
- Planet Zoo – Frontier Developments
- Pistol Whip – Cloudhead Games
- Romancing Saga 3 – Square Enix and ArtePiazza
- Kritika:Reboot – ALLM Co.
- Unity of Command 2 – 2x2 Games and Croteam
- The Legend of Bum-Bo – Edmund McMillen, James Interactive, and Ridiculon
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – Forgotten Empires and Tantalus Media
- Command: Modern Operations – Warfare Sims
- Terminator: Resistance – Teyon
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment
- Kingdom Under Fire 2 – Blueside
- Football Manager 2020 – Sports Interactive
- Automation Empire – Dog Hoggler
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle – Arc System Works
- This Land is My Land – Game Labs
- Farmer's Dynasty – Toplitz Productions and UMEO Studios
- Lost Ember – Mooneye Studios
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – CI Games
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – Tom Create
The monthly rundown also includes the top five free releases, because those things make money too:
- Kritika:Reboot – ALLM Co.
- Stay Out – Mobile Technologies LLC
- Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming – Youzu (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
- Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest – Hunted Cow Studios
- Frenzy Retribution – FrenzyZoneGameWorkshop
"This month, we noticed an exciting contrast between established franchises from well-known developers and fresh entries from newly created teams. Seeing franchises like Age of Empires, Sniper Ghost Warrior and Football Manager alongside newcomers like FrenzyRetribution, Ratropolis, and Lost Ember is really a testament to the variety of tastes present in the Steam community. Players certainly enjoy familiar content, but there is always room for unexpected surprises," Valve said.
"Another theme that stands out this month is the significant representation of prominent fan-favorite universes. These are names that need no introduction, as they are popular all over the world, not only in games - Gundam, Game of Thrones, Terminator, Warhammer and Star Wars. The success of these titles shows just how much excitement can be generated by huge universes that span across artistic mediums."
As always, Valve has put all of the month's biggest releases together in a sale page you can access on Steam.