Steamboy, or Smach Zero, is a portable handheld Steam Machine

Steamboy

It's a great idea in theory: a handheld device running SteamOS, which can play Steam games on the run. Whether it works or not is another thing, and the Smach Zero – formerly known as the Steamboy – isn't due to release until late next year, so we've got a while to wait.

The specs are decent for a machine of this size: it boasts 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, a 720p touch screen and HDMI output. According to a press release published earlier this year, it'll carry an "AMD embedded G-Series SoC 'Steppe Eagle' with Jaguar-based CPU and GCN-based Radeon graphics".There's naturally going to be a tonne of games in your library that won't be compatible with the Smach Zero, but according to the promotional video embedded below it will play "1000+" games, with presumably more to come.

There's not much more info at present. The units are scheduled to ship in Q4 2016, and the price is €299 in Europe, and $299 in North America if you preorder from November 10.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
