Steam Workshop support comes to Saints Row 4

More than three years after it came out, Saints Row 4 has been given Steam Workshop support, providing players the ability to create and install mods that add new weapons, clothing, and gameplay features, all from within the friendly confines of Steam. It was a bigger job than you might expect: Volition said there were "many challenges" to overcome, because the game actually wasn't designed to support modding at all.

"A handful of dedicated Volition devs worked on this in their free time to update the engine and remove memory restrictions, as well as finding a way for individual mods to interact and work correctly with each other without the need for running special tools. It was all a labor of love for our fans, and we're incredibly excited to see the crazy content you come up with!" the studio said. In a classy touch, it also gave a special thanks to the modding community at saintsrowmods.com, who assisted with the creation and testing of mod tools.

There are already a couple dozen mods listed in the Workshop, including a bunch of new guns, flying boats (as in, boats that literally fly), some new homies, and a Flamethrower Guitar. I can't attest to the quality of any of them (and some look a little slapdash, to be perfectly honest) but it's about what you'd expect for a Saints Row game. The only limitation is that right now, only the Windows version of Saints Row 4 is compatible with the Workshop. Volition hopes to bring support to the Linux release soon.

To mark the rollout of Steam Workshop support, Saints Row 4 is on sale on Steam for $3.74/£2.74 until November 29. Looking for more good deals? We've got ongoing roundups of Black Friday game deals here, and sweet hardware bargains here.