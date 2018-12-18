Steam Winter Sale start date confirmed, Steam Award nominees announced

Valve has announced the final list of nominees for the 2018 Steam Awards, and has also confirmed that the Steam Winter Sale, as rumored yesterday, will begin on December 20.

First things first: The shortlist! The categories for 2018 are somewhat more grounded than they have been in previous years—no trying to figure out what the hell "Mom's Spaghetti" means, for instance.

Game of the Year:

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Monster Hunter: World

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Hitman 2

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

VR Game of the Year:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

VRChat

Beat Saber

Fallout 4 VR

Superhot VR

Labor of Love:

Dota 2

Grand Theft Auto V

No Man's Sky

Path of Exile

Stardew Valley

Best Environment:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Subnautica

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Dark Souls 3

Better with Friends:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Payday 2

Dead by Daylight

Overcooked! 2

Best Alternate History:

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Hearts of Iron 4

Sid Meier's Civilization 6

Fallout 4

Most Fun with a Machine:

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Rocket League

NieR: Automata

Factorio

Space Engineers

Best Developer:

CD Projekt Red

Ubisoft

Bethesda

Rockstar Games

Digital Extremes Ltd.

Square Enix

Capcom

Paradox Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Klei

You will notice that the "Best Developer" category has ten nominees—twice as many as all the others. This, Valve explained, is because it was a "highly-contested category" during the nominations, and so it expanded the category (and excluded itself from it) to give all the contenders a proper shot.

Valve said that voting for the 2018 Steam Awards will begin on December 20, "along with the launch of the 12th Annual Winter Sale," so there's that nailed down as well. Voting will be open until January 3, with Steam trading cards going to everyone who takes part. The winners are expected to be announced in February.