Steam sale is here. Repeat: Steam sale is here.

How did it come to this. You were so careful. Your small group of survivors planned meticulously, taking every precaution. For years, you had dodged the cultists—their wails and chanting covering the noise as you slipped past from building to building. And yet, your numbers slowly dwindled. Now it was just you. But you would never be taken.

Browsing the internet was risky these days, but it was late November. A quiet time—a respite—as the masses prepared for their feverish Christmas orgy. It was hideous, and hypnotising—a mass rush of base digital consumerism. Thankfully, it was still weeks away.

Suddenly, a Tweet. Agitated. Unintelligible. A string of capitalised vowels. A link.

You click without thinking; curiosity making you restless. And there it was: the Steam store page. How could you have forgotten? They do an Autumn sale, too.

"No," you mouth, stumbling backwards, eyes still transfixed on the screen. Quickly, you reach for the mouse, noticing how this year, it has an exploration theme—a natural choice given the recent updates to recommendation and curation systems.

It's not too late. You go to close the browser. If you just quit out... but... what's that? The Evil Within? It's 66% off? That's a good price. You'd always wanted to try that, but where was the time? Maybe you could make time. Maybe you could stop running. Maybe you could give in...

Rest...

Buy...