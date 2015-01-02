Popular

Steam Holiday Encore Sale ends today at 6pm UK/10am PST

By

Steam Holiday Encore Sale 2

Get your bargains in while you still can - Steam's Holiday Encore Sale, bringing together 40 of the most popular discounts of the last couple of weeks, ends in just a few hours.

Until 6pm in the UK (10am PST) you can get PC Gamer award-winners like Alien: Isolation, Divinity: Original Sin and Endless Legend for a cut price - or non-award-winners too, if you like.

There's enough choice there to suit most of you and prices are, as you'd expect from a Steam sale, very reasonable in general.

The full list of discounts is right here:

  • 7 Days to Die - 50% off
  • Age of Empires II HD - 80% off
  • Alien: Isolation - 50% off
  • Arma 3 - 50% off
  • Assassin's Creed Unity - 33% off
  • BioShock Infinite - 75% off
  • Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - 50% off
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 25% off
  • Company of Heroes 2 - 75% off
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - 50% off
  • Dark Souls II - 63% off
  • Divinity: Original Sin - 33% off
  • Don't Starve - 75% off
  • Endless Legend - 50% off
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2 - 85% off
  • Far Cry 4 - 20% off
  • Football Manager 2015 - 33% off
  • Game of Thrones - A Telltale Games Series - 25% off
  • Garry's Mod - 75% off
  • Kerbal Space Program - 40% off
  • Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes - 33% off
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition - 80% off
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - 40% off
  • Mount & Blade: Warband - 80% off
  • Payday 2 - 75% off
  • Prison Architect - 80% off
  • Saints Row IV - 75% off
  • Shovel Knight - 33% off
  • Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth - 40% off
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth - 66% off
  • Space Engineers - 50% off
  • The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - 33% off
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - 75% off
  • The Forest - 33% off
  • The Long Dark - 50% off
  • This War of Mine - 25% off
  • Total War: Rome II - Emperor Edition - 75% off
  • Transistor - 66% off
  • Wasteland 2 - 50% off
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order - 66% off
