Steam has launched over 1,000 games in 7 weeks following Direct introduction

In June, Valve shuttered its community vote-driven Greenlight initiative after five years of service. In its place came Direct—a system that allows developers the chance to get their games on Steam for a $100 fee.

At the time, Valve said this: "With this transition to Steam Direct, we'll be keeping an eye on new submissions and making adjustments as necessary. We aren't quite sure whether there will be a lot more new submissions, just a bit more, or even fewer."

In the seven weeks since Direct came into play, over 1,000 games have landed on Steam. In the last four weeks, 730 have arrived—and around 215 games have launched on the platform in the last week.

That's according to Ico Partners' Thomas Bidaux, who tweeted a graph that details the rise in numbers since Direct's debut. The figures are of course far from conclusive, however the marked rise in weekly additions in the weeks that have followed June 19.

Bidaux's subsequent tweets show how these figures have changed in the past year, even prior to this most recent spike.

First week of July 2016 - 28 games released on SteamFirst week of July 2017 - 84 games released on SteamAugust 7, 2017

These numbers could of course level out at this frequency, however that remains to be seen. In the meantime, spare a thought for the videogames writers who're clearly now drowning in new releases.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.biz.