Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition features hundreds of demos and developer streams

If you're looking for some new stuff to try this weekend, the Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition would be a good place to direct your attention. The online event kicked off today with demos from "hundreds" of games, all of them slated to launch within the next six months.

There are, by my count, 120 "featured" demos listed on the festival page alone, some we've heard of and others that aren't familiar. That's a lot to sort through in less than a week, so to help get you started, here's a handful that I think look promising:

There are a lot more to play with than just those—the "featured" section is a good start, but the full Steam demo page currently lists 1142 results—but If that's not enough to keep you occupied, the event also links to previous developer spotlights, live gameplay streams, interviews, and other online stuff to enjoy, the full schedule for which you can find here. The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition is live now and runs until October 13.