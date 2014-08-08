Steam Client Beta update allows you to hide games from your library

A bit reluctant to advertise to the world that you've accrued 200+ hours in Leisure Suit Larry? Well never fear, because a new update to Steam's Client Beta allows you to hide games from your library. In a world of oversharing, the option will no doubt appeal to those prone to guilty pleasures. The option is available in the 'Set Categories' menu, and once you've selected to hide a title it will appear in a new hidden category.

There are other updates too, including numerous fixes and some tweaks to the user interface. For a full rundown, cast your eyes on the notes below.

Steam Client

- Updated desktop user interface styles, simplifying common controls and navigation elements, and neutralizing overall color palette to align with Steam web pages and Big Picture mode

- Don't delay content updates for games set to high priority

- Fixed crash if you clicked on a game on the downloads page or clicked the details option in the games grid view

Library

- Add "Hide this game in my library" functionality, accessible from the Set Categories menu. Games that are hidden will not show up in library filters except for a new filter called "Hidden", which will only appear once at least one game is marked as hidden. Hidden games are still available for play and will still appear on the user's profile.

- Synchronize selection between main window library views and Small Mode.

- Fix game details panel scrolling to the top during game download/update

- Fix crash when switching from downloads or grid view to details view

In-Home Streaming

- Added hardware accelerated decoding for Mac OS X 10.9 and newer

- Implemented periodic refresh to help repair screen smearing issue with NVIDIA hardware accelerated encoding

- Fixed race condition that could cause streaming connections to fail to connect with a timeout notification

Windows

- Removed a noisy log message from GameOverlayRenderer.log

Mac OS X

- Fixed web views not restarting if the underlying helper app crashed