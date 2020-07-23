Popular

State of Decay 3 announced with a frosty teaser trailer

No release date was shown, however.

Open world zombie survival game State of Decay 2 was released in 2018, and almost as soon as it was out we began to hear rumblings about its sequel, envisioned as more of an MMO with a huge, persistent online world.

At the Xbox Game Showcase today we finally got our first look at State of Decay 3. It's a brief look, just a short cinematic teaser you can see above, and unfortunately doesn't give us much information about whether it's markedly different from the first two State of Decay games. 

There's also no release date listed, but at least we know it's on the way.

Christopher Livingston
