State of Decay 2 release date announced

State of Decay 2, the sequel for 2013's surprisingly good zombie survival game, will release for Windows 10 on May 22. As a Microsoft-exclusive, it'll release concurrently for both Xbox One and PC, with cross-play and Play Anywhere support included.

Like the original State of Decay, this sequel will be priced at $29.99 (or $49.95 in Australia). There's also an Ultimate Edition, of course, and that will cost $49.99 (or $69.95 in Australia). Speaking to IGN, Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg explained the cheaper price. "Our goal is to build a long-term relationship with the State of Decay community and to foster deeper experiences with the franchise. We believe State of Decay 2 accomplishes this goal by immersing fans in the ultimate zombie survival fantasy, and we want to give more players the opportunity to join in and experience this unique game."

The Ultimate Edition will grant early access to the sequel, and will also bundle the original game – as well as guaranteed access to some future DLC, the nature of which isn't specified.

Here's last year's E3 trailer: