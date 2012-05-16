Popular

Star Wars: The Old Republic free trial starts tomorrow

If you're looking for something new to play this weekend, why not waggle a lightsaber in Star Wars: The Old Republic? A four day free trial kicks off tomorrow for those who haven't sampled one of the other free trial events that Bioware have been running recently.

As with those previous free weekend events, you won't need to feed your credit card details to Bioware's hungry Treasury Rancor (Bankor?) to get in, and you'll be able to get to level 15 and participate in PvP and flashpoints. Full details on the Star Wars: The Old Republic site .

