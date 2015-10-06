Star Wars Battlefront system requirements released

EA released the system requirements for Star Wars Battlefront ahead of its recent PC beta, and it\'s as demanding as we\'d expect from a big DICE shooter. According to EA, you\'re going to want a GTX 970 and modern Core i5 CPU to run Battlefront to its fullest. But from our our testing with the Battlefront beta, the actual system requirements aren\'t too scary. We got decent performance on a four-year-old PC by adjusting the settings.

The full specs are below.

Minimum PC System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later

Processor (Intel): Intel i3 6300T or equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Hard Drive: At least 40 GB of free space

Graphics card (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

Graphics card (ATI): ATI Radeon HD 7850 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended PC System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor (Intel): Intel i5 6600 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Hard Drive: At least 40 GB of free space

Graphics card (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Do you also need a new machine to hit even the minimum specs? Before you start picking out graphics cards, check out Sam\'s hands-on to see if it\'s really worth it.