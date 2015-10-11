Star Wars: Battlefront beta has been extended another day

As you would expect, a lot of people spent their weekend shooting stormtroopers in the Star Wars: Battlefront open beta. It's time to take a few days off work though, because now the beta will run through Tuesday, October 13th, or until Wednesday in Australia. The extension will allow DICE to conduct "further technical tests on our infrastructure".

If things go wrong that's all part of the process, DICE warns. "These tests are to help us find some extreme scenarios," the blog post reads, "and that means some players may experience occasional issues such as being kicked from the game or losing connectivity."

Demand for access to the beta was so high that EA needed to add extra servers for the PC playerbase last week. Since then it seems to have been running smoothly, and people have already found it to be as blissfully ridiculous as the Battlefront games of old.