Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be revealed next month at Star Wars Celebration

The sequel to Star Wars Battlefront is coming this year, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in January as part of a statement to shareholders. The game will arrive in the "holiday season," which is that marketer-created period between September and December, but we'll have a chance to clap eyes on it much sooner than that in a couple of weeks.

#StarWarsBattlefrontII is coming this year. Get your first look on April 15 at 2:30PM ET/11:30AM PT. Learn more: https://t.co/orUCPwoO4l pic.twitter.com/fAKY4hhR1uMarch 29, 2017

The trailer reveal will take place during the "Galaxywide Premiere of Star Wars Battlefront 2" panel at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida. If that's a bit too far off the beaten path, you'll also be able to catch it online.

We don't know much about Star Wars Battlefront 2 yet, but one big change—quite possibly the big change—is that it will include a single-player campaign, something the original lacked. And with The Force Awakens and Rogue One now a part of the Star Wars canon, which wasn't the case for the previous game, we'll hopefully have a much larger lineup of heroes and villains to play with, too.