Star Wars Battlefront 2, one of the good things to come out of EA's decade-long exclusive partnership with Disney, is now free for the week on the Epic Games Store. The Celebration Edition includes the base game and all customization content released up to, and including, the Rise of Skywalker expansion.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 was a reasonably okay multiplayer shooter when it came out in 2017—"a spectacular, occasionally very fun tour of Star Wars battles that disappoints with a boring story, crappy progression system, and endless grenade spam," we said in our 63/100 review—but was better known as the game that kicked off the long-running loot box controversy that led to heightened scrutiny of industry practices and new regulations in some countries. EA stuck with it, though, and it ultimately evolved into "the best Star Wars game we've had in years."

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition is free on the Epic Store until January 21. The interstellar extravaganza will continue after that with the outstanding sci-fi 4Xer Galactic Civilizations 3.

