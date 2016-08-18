Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Eagle Flight, and Werewolves Within will all be out by year's end

Good news for the VR-equipped among you, as Ubisoft has announced the launch dates for its virtual reality games Eagle Flight, Star Trek: Bridge Crew, and Werewolves Within, all of which will be out before the end of the year on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR.

First on the list is Eagle Flight, a multiplayer experience in which you fly over (and occasionally under) the gorgeous, sun-reddened streets of Paris. The small-scale, open-world flight sim strikes me as more akin to a VR demo than a full-on game, although the CTF mode Ubisoft demonstrated at E3 looks like it could be fun for awhile. It's coming to the Oculus Rift first, on October 18, followed by PSVR on November 8, and the HTC Vive on December 20.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is basically Artemis Spaceship Bridge Simulator, but in VR and with a good license. Players take on specific roles on the bridge of the USS Bad News Bears—helm, tactical, comms, and so forth—and must work together to boldly keep their ship from being vaporized by one of the great many dangers lurking in space. It sounds quite a bit like a VR Kobayashi Maru, which is absolutely something I want to play. It launches on all three platforms on November 29.

Third up is Werewolves Within, the “social deduction” game in which five to eight people sit around, shoot the breeze, and try to figure out which of them is secretly a werewolf who's been devouring the villagers. As we noted in our first report about the game, this is a fairly well-known meatspace party game, but because players are engaging each other from remote, learning to manipulate the “physical presence elements”—in essence, fooling the machine—will be an important part of playing well. Werewolves Within hits the Rift, Vive, and PSVR simultaneously on December 6.

Ubisoft also announced that the arcade racing game Trackmania Turbo will be getting VR support on the PSVR through a free update set to go live on November 8. No word on when (or even if) Vive and/or Rift support will be added was given.