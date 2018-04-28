Square Enix is selling a bunch of Final Fantasy games at 50% off right now

If your Final Fantasy collection isn't as complete as you want it to be, then now is a good time to stock up. To celebrate Golden Week—a period packed with lots of Japanese holidays—Square Enix is selling most of the series at a 50% discount.

In North America, the sale includes Final Fantasy 3, Final Fantasy 4: The After Years, and then all games 5 through 10 (plus X-2). You can also pick up all three parts of the Final Fantasy 13 trilogy at the same discount, and the Pokémon-like spin-off World of Final Fantasy at 30% off. In the EU store, the sale also includes Final Fantasy 4 but, bizarrely, Final Fantasy 9 is only 40% off, rather than 50%.

If you're looking for a place to start then you can't go wrong with either 9 or 10, according to our list of the best JRPGs on PC. Some of the ports are shoddy, so it's worth at least reading the Steam reviews first, or searching this site for reviews (like this one of Final Fantasy 13, for instance).

For the North American sale, click here, and for the EU store, go here. In both cases, the sale also discounts a few other games, including Star Ocean—The Last Hope, The Last Remnant, and Dragon Quest Heroes. You're buying a mixture of Steam keys and PC downloads, so check the individual games before buying.

The full prices for the Final Fantasy discounts are detailed below. In each case, the link goes through to the North American store, so follow the link above for the EU versions.

Thanks, Gamespot.