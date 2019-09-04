Spyro: Reignited Trilogy is now available on Steam

(Image credit: Activision)

Originally released in 1998 for PlayStation, Spyro the Dragon belongs to that pantheon of '90s collect-em-up 3D platformers that, while good at the time, haven't aged particularly well. And yet, when the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy released for PS4 and Xbox last year, the critical reception was surprisingly glowing. Gamesradar gave it four stars, writing that it "hasn't let go of its unique, kid-friendly charm".

Anyway, nearly a year later, the trilogy has made its way to PC and is currently available on Steam. The package includes the original Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. It's no mere up-res either: studios Iron Galaxy and Toys for Bob have basically rebuilt the game from the ground, resulting in a lush modern aesthetic with none of the, uh, charmingly retro trappings of the PS1 era.

It's currently $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$69.95 on Steam. Check out a trailer below.