Spintires update adds trucks, mod tools coming soon

Spintires is a game about making trucks real muddy, and what a wonderful niche to snuggle up in. Andy noted that there wasn't a whole lot to it in his review, and while updates have been promised for a while now, they've been slow going. That might be because of "communication problems" between developer Pavel Zagrebelnyj and publisher Oovee, or maybe everyone involved is trying to reverse out of a muddy swamp. Probably the former, but you never know.

Anyhoo—Spintires has been updated. With five lovely new trucks. And know that official modding tools, and Steam Workshop support, are on the way soon. Those trucks are the B-66, B-131, C-4310, D-537 and K-700, and I bet you can't wait to deform terrain with their big wheels, and slather their chassis in sloppy mud.

As for Steam Workshop support, that's mostly done, albeit "with some finishing off to do".

"The remaining programming that needs to be done could not be completed until this build was stable," Oovee say. "This is where we had to make a decision, either 1) release the update as it stands, with workshop and the editors to follow over the coming weeks, or 2) break the news to you that you would not be receiving the update that is ready to be released, until workshop and the editors were ready to go.

"After much consideration, we have made the decision to release this stable iteration of the update, minus full workshop implementation and the editors due to them being incomplete at this time."

The full patch notes are located here. (Cheers, RPS.)