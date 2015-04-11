Spiders announce The Technomancer

I have never knowingly played a Spiders game, but I'm so glad they're making these interesting B-Movie-style RPGs that nevertheless don't do terribly well critically. As appealing as the big-budget, (mostly) polished games of BioWare or CD Projekt are, it's always fun to explore something scrappy and over-ambitious, like the Risen series, or Spiders' recent Bound By Flame.

After a middling reception to that game, Spiders have announced their next project: a follow-up to their (equally middlingly-received) Mars: War Logs. It's called The Technomancer, and it's set on Mars during the 'War of Water', which certainly sounds like a thing people might war about in the arid, post-apocalyptic future. Expect 'dynamic conversations', weapon crafting, companions, five endings, three fighting styles, and a protagonist who's a dab hand with the old electric.

There's also this: "On the run from the Secret Police and confronted by the harsh realities of the Red Planet, you must undertake a quest that takes you through tribal communities, cities lost under the ice, and dystopian shanties sprawled across Mars' dusty embrace.

"Faced with the cruelty of Mars' iron-fist enforcers and wild-life, can you survive long enough to uncover the truth behind The Technomancer?"

Probably? I mean, I'll give it a go. The Technomancer is out in 2016.