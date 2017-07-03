Spider-Man: Homecoming VR experience out now on Steam for free

First teased during the Sony conference at this year's E3, the Spider-Man: Homecoming Virtual Reality Experience is out now on Steam free-of-charge.

Tied to the incoming movie that hits cinemas this Friday, Spidey's so-called 'VR experience' promises a "fun and thrilling first-person look inside the world of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man." Steam reviews seem pretty split on whether or not that's actually the case, but despite the game's short lifespan, it's free and, well, it's nice to get things for free from time to time.

I've not had a chance to take this one for a (web) spin yet, so if you're in possession of a Vive or Oculus Rift headset then let me know how you get on in the comments below.

In the meantime, here's the skinny as per the game/experience's Steam page:

"For the first time, you can suit up as Spider-Man and see what it’s like to be the world’s favorite superhero. Learn the ins and outs of your brand new Stark Industries upgraded web shooters and master different web types as you race to complete fast-paced targeting trials – but you’ll have to learn quickly… The Vulture is on the loose and coming for you. Sling high above the city in a dramatic confrontation before pursuing Spidey's deadliest enemy.

"Based on the all-new 2017 film, the Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience is a fun and thrilling first-person look inside the world of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

And if you fancy some more PC-related Spider-Man in your life, let me point you towards this article of Mat's where he writes about the only Spider-Man game on Steam and why it's actually pretty good.