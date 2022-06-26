Speedruns aplenty kick off today in Summer Games Done Quick

Audio player loading…

One of the best speedrun events in gaming kicks off today, as Summer Games Done Quick 2022 runs from Sunday, June 26th to Sunday, July 3rd. If you're not familiar, this is the summer version of superb charity organization GDQ's big bash, where dozens of the best and most entertaining speedrunners go hard for a good cause.

Where can you watch SGDQ? Right on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. (opens in new tab)

This year's SGDQ schedule—which you can find in full here (opens in new tab)—has as many standout PC entries as you might expect. Here on the first day there's already a Mass Effect run, for example. Proceeds from donations to SGDQ go to Doctors Without Borders, an important resource for people around the world in a time of continued active warfare.

Otherwise, I'm not going to miss a few others: