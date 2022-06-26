Speedruns aplenty kick off today in Summer Games Done Quick

One of the best speedrun events in gaming kicks off today, as Summer Games Done Quick 2022 runs from Sunday, June 26th to Sunday, July 3rd. If you're not familiar, this is the summer version of superb charity organization GDQ's big bash, where dozens of the best and most entertaining speedrunners go hard for a good cause.
Where can you watch SGDQ? Right on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. (opens in new tab)
This year's SGDQ schedule—which you can find in full here (opens in new tab)—has as many standout PC entries as you might expect. Here on the first day there's already a Mass Effect run, for example. Proceeds from donations to SGDQ go to Doctors Without Borders, an important resource for people around the world in a time of continued active warfare.
Otherwise, I'm not going to miss a few others:
- MS-DOS classic A Walk in the Park and Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance on Monday
- KAMIKO and Half-Life: Alyx on Tuesday
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, PowerSlave Exhumed, TUNIC, and Minecraft: Java Edition on Wednesday
- Devil May Cry, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Monster Hunter Rise, and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance on Thursday
- Doom Eternal on Nightmare, Control, and Satisfactory on Friday
- Left 4 Dead 2 and Superhot VR on Saturday
- And not just one, but two Elden Ring runs on Sunday: First an All Remembrances run, then an Any% run.