Should you kill or spare Leofrith in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Should you spare or kill Leofrith in AC Valhalla? Unlike the AC Valhalla Gorm decision, your input really matters this time around. One of the choices could make your playthrough more challenging, so think carefully before swinging your axe.

As a friendly warning: There are some spoilers ahead. If you're not quite ready to learn how this choice will impact your experience, I recommend turning back now. If you're still with me, let's help you make an informed decision as we decide what happens to Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Leofrith.

AC Valhalla Leofrith: Spare or kill him?

You encounter this decision during the Heavy is the Head quest, which whisks you away to Repton. Shortly after arriving in the town you need to search for Ceolbert on the Isle of Waifs. After a quick exchange with Ubba, the quest marker will show you roughly where you need to go.

Once you're close enough, you'll be able to hear Ceolbert and Leofrith talking, close to the water's edge. Hop down and watch the cutscene, then prepare to battle Leofrith. This can be a tricky fight, but if you target his foot and elbow with your arrows, you can land a Stun Attack that deals a huge chunk of damage. After defeating Leofrith you're faced with a choice:

Spare: Burgred abandoned you.

The best choice is to spare Leofrith, as your act of kindness prompts him to reveal a secret. He tells Eivor that there's a statue in Venonis holding a small bowl with a scroll in it. The scroll, intended for the Zealots, has Eivor's name on it. Leofrith recommends that Eivor burns it to stop the group from hunting them. After walking back to the brothers with Ceolbert and completing the Heavy is the Head quest, the Hunted quest unlocks.

If you choose to kill Leofrith, Eivor comments that Leofrith fought honourably and commends his courage. Ceolbert also remarks that Leofrith didn't deserve to die as you head back to the brothers. After your quest is marked as complete, a message pops up on screen to inform you that the Zealots will now actively hunt you, and will attack on sight. You won't unlock the Hunted quest either.

Image 1 of 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofrith - Hunted statue location Image 2 of 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofrith - Hunted location Image 3 of 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofrith - Hunted, The Mark scroll

How to complete the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hunted quest

Taking Leofrith's warning on board, let's head to Venonis to put a stop to the Zealots hunting Eivor. If you've already synchronised there, you can fast travel to the region. Use Synin to scout the area, and find the statue. If you're having trouble finding it, take a look at the map above to find its exact location.

Read The Mark scroll stashed in the bowl. Eivor will take care of the rest with her torch. After burning the note, a message pops up on screen to inform you that Zealot warriors won't actively hunt you. You're reminded that they're still "formidable foes" though, so watch your step when you eventually run into them as you continue to explore England.