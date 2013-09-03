Space Hulk: Deathwing announced; is a first-person shooter

The floodgates have opened, and Warhammer licences are swarming through the industry like Tyranids. We've already breached one Space Hulk, but now another has been sighted on the long-range scanners. Space Hulk: Deathwing has just just been announced; turning the tactical board game experience into an Unreal Engine 4-based first-person shooter from the makers of the bizarre and impenetrable E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy. Weird, right? Maybe the announcement teaser vid can clarify a few things.

Nope!

Maybe the press release can enlighten us:

"Players take on the role of a Space Marine from one of the most secret and most feared Space Marine Companies: the Deathwing from the Dark Angels. Strap on your Terminator armour and equip the emblematic weaponry of the Space Marines to overcome the threats awaiting you in the Space Hulk."

Nope!

The website ? You guessed it...

No word yet on platforms or release dates. Or much else, for that matter. Speculate away!