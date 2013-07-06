The 15 Weirdest PC Games Of All Time

Limbo Of The Lost is mostly - and deservedly - remembered for largely being made of stolen assets. As a tiny, tiny sample of the list, it took backgrounds from Oblivion and Thief, a special effect from Spawn, put a gargoyle from Beetlejuice on the menu... just check out the wiki for a more comprehensive look. The idea that anyone could expect to get away with this is incredible. But it's not as weird as some of the stuff in the actual game...

Here's an actual puzzle, not intended as a joke. You need a bottle of green liquid, and all you have is a green bottle. Unfortunately, when you put water in it, the water - seen through the green bottle - is bright blue. Wait! I know that's two logic fails in one, but don't hit your head against the desk yet! How do you turn it the right colour? You add saffron to the water. Because blue and yellow make green. That is a puzzle that somebody designed.

It gets worse. This is a game with a whole town covered in oddly not-cold snow, because it turns out to be ashes from burned bodies. There is a Native American character who actually says 'Paleface', and an evil witch called 'Cranny Faggot'. The main character, Briggs, supposedly the Captain of the Marie Celeste, spends most of the game stumbling through the underworld asking clearly trapped people for help escaping it, for reasons explained on a second disc rather than actually in the game, before finally saving mankind. And his reward? His reward is this. It is amazing, but not as amazing as the fact that this game was in production since the Amiga was a popular computer, and its creators still thought they were going to make a sequel to it.

Here's a full Let's Play of it. Read on, but only if you dare! Sorry, no, there's no risk involved. If you have a lot of time to spare. It's pretty long, but totally worth it...