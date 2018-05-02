South Korea tops the 2018 Overwatch World Cup preliminaries

The preliminary round of the 2018 Overwatch World Cup are over and the Group Stage is set, with the top 24 countries set to do battle for a shot at the title at BlizzCon.

The Group Stage breaks down into four groups of six, each competing under the auspices of a host nation:

South Korea:

Russia

Finland

Chinese Taipei

Japan

South Korea

Hong Kong

United States:

Canada

Austria

US

Brazil

Switzerland

Norway

Thailand:

China

Australia

Sweden

Thailand

Spain

Denmark

France:

UK

Poland

Italy

Germany

Netherlands

France

China was the top-ranking non-host nation in the preliminaries, with an average Skill Rating of 4485, one point behind top-ranked South Korea. The US was also very near the top of the heap at 4446, as was France at 4293, while Thailand was quite a distance back at 3959, an SR that would excluded it from the group stage if it was not a host nation. Canada, which I single out for mention because I live there, came on fourth place (excluding host nations) with an average SR of 4269.

The actual group stage action won't begin until August: First comes the Competition Committee creation process, which will see a general manager, coach, and community lead chosen to head up each nation's team. Applications for the coach and community lead roles are open to anyone (there's a link to apply on the Overwatch World Cup site), and players from qualified countries can vote for as many candidates as they want for each role. The GM selection process is a little more complicated: Applications must be emailed directly to Blizzard, which will select each nation's GM directly.

South Korea came out on top in the 2017 World Cup, but Canada kicked some ass too. Read all about it right here.