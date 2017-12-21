Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 multiplayer update has new modes, maps, guns

After suffering frame rate and load time issues at launch, CI Games thereafter suggested Sniper Ghost Warrior 3's scale was "just too ambitious" for a team of its size. The developer has since supported the tactical shooter with a number of updates and DLC, though, and has now confirmed its multiplayer update will arrive on January 26, 2018.

With it, comes three games modes: Bounty Hunter, Sharpshooter and Classic Team Deathmatch. From front to back, Bounty Hunter has players testing their survival and risk management skills—"more risk equals more reward", so says this Steam Community post—while Sharpshooter demands quick reflexes.

SGW 3's multiplayer update also includes four new maps, with a further two exclusive maps tied to the game's Season Pass. Expect an arsenal of over ten weapons, ten gadgets, and 15 different characters, each of which is equipped with different outfits suited to different environments.

"The Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 project has been the most difficult challenge we have ever taken on as we’ve worked tirelessly to fix bugs, release DLC and now we’ve almost completed development of the multiplayer part of this project," says CI via the aforementioned Steam Community post.

"We’re very sorry that we couldn’t make it before the end of the year but rest assured that we have done our best to make sure you won’t have to wait much longer. We are happy to announce that you will finally be able to download the multiplayer update on January 26 2018 on all formats, worldwide."