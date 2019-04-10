Popular

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered has a firm May release date

The prettier version of the nazi ballbreaker sequel is coming sooner than we thought.

Sniper Elite is a series about shooting nazis in the nether regions. You can aim for other body parts if you like, but given the slow-mo kill cam, the nether regions make a whole lot of sense. I hold the series close to my heart: nether region shooting aside, they're also really fun for fans of measured, tactical, stealthy gunplay. So I'm glad the Sniper Elite V2 Remaster is coming sooner than I thought.

That date is May 14. Originally released in 2012, the game will look a whole lot better in 2019: it'll boast 4K and HDR suport, as well as "beautifully updated environments, characters, weapons and vehicles, modernized rendering and post-processing effects, enhanced texturing and level geometry, a revamped lighting system, and dozens upon dozens of improvements and refinements."

Here's a comparison trailer:

