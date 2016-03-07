Sniper Elite 4 has 2016 release in its sights

Rebellion's cathartic, gruesome celebration of the sniper rifle is returning this year in Sniper Elite 4.

Set in the immediate aftermath of Sniper Elite 3, the sequel will throw you into the midst of the Italian Resistance attempting to overthrow fascist rule in 1943. Things get melodramatic quickly—if you muck it up, "there will be no Operation Overlord, no D-Day landings, and no Victory in Europe". Luckily, the Allies have a secret weapon: the F5 key.

From the teaser it looks a darn sight prettier than Sniper Elite 3, and we're promised maps "many times the size" of Sniper Elite 3's—couple that with serious render distance and you have a solid sniper game in the making. It's the pricing that I'm really hoping gets an overhaul, however: the bulk of 3's guns came in DLC weapon packs, leaving the base game player with the grand choice of four rifles. I'm now going to close my curtains to make it harder for Rebellion's marksmen.