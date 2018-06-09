Snap up Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2 and all DLC for $20 on Origin

Electronic Arts is offering a cracking deal on Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2 and all the DLC for both games: it's $20 for the lot on Origin.

That's 75% off for the bundle, which was selling for $30 in a big Origin sale earlier this year. You get the Battlefield 1 premium pass, which includes four expansions, plus three cosmetic packs.

You also get Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game plus the DLC maps, modes and weapons.

If you're only after one of the games, then you can probably find a better deal when they're individually on sale. Not by much, mind—in that February sale I mentioned earlier, Titanfall 2 was around $15. If you've fancied playing both but never got round to it, then this is a great time to buy them.

We named Titanfall 2 the best shooter of 2016, while Battlefield 1 remains one of the best multiplayer shooters on the market.