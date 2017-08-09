Skyscrapers take a beating in the first Megaton Rainfall trailer in 2 years

The first Megaton Rainfall trailer was released two years ago, and though it wasn't the prettiest looking game even at the time, the promise of flying around like Superman blowing up entire skyscrapers (while meaning to blow up aliens) was pretty tantalizing. The developer went fairly quiet after that trailer, posting just a couple blog updates, but today brings good news: Megaton Rainfall is alive and well, and the second trailer (above) looks leagues better than the first.

The game's original ambition—free flight around the entire Earth with "procedural real time exploding/slicing/collapsing of buildings"—is all on display in the new video, which shows off what happens when a god-like being with bad aim tries to headbutt UFOs in a dense metropolis.

It's not totally clear how Megaton is structured, or if there is much of a structure at all, though we do see a casualty meter, suggesting that the fail state is causing too much collateral damage. There's an Earth Defense Force feel to it, though I wonder if it'll get lonely being the only interdimensional hero in the sky.

Megaton Rainfall releases for the PlayStation 4 and PSVR on September 26, while the PC version "will come later." VR platforms for the PC have yet to be announced, but it seems likely that Vive and/or Rift support are planned.