Next-gen GPUs could get a 44% memory boost with future HBM3 interface

SK Hynix seems to have snuck out some of the specs for the next generation of high bandwidth memory, or HBM3. Still in development, it'll soon be ready to jam into HPC servers, as well as super high-end, next-gen graphics cards. And from the specification, it looks like the new memory interface could give a big boost compared to the current memory standard.

The info comes from an SK Hynix post about HBM2E (via NordicHardware), where a comparison graph shows the performance trends for the next big thing, HBM3 memory interfaces.

The max pin transfer rate for HBM3 looks to be stepping up from HBM2 and HBM2E's current 3.2 Gbps standard, to a swift 5.2 Gbps. Sterling I/O speeds like that will mean a 44% increase to transfer rates, and that means great things for serious graphics enthusiasts, probably more so than gamers.

That also means previous rumours of HBM3 coming in with around 512 GB/s bandwidth are a bit off. According to SK Hynix we're now looking at 665 GB/s, and all this is likely to be backed by a potential massive 64GB max capacity—2.6 times more than the HBM2E's 24GB, and matching the capacity of the alternative GDDR6X.

Admittedly these numbers are likely to make GPU miners salivate more than gamers, Ethereum does so love its bandwidth as evidenced by the rumoured new monster Nvidia mining card.

There's no word on whether heat dissipation has seen further improvement, or anything else for that matter; just a graph with some ballpark numbers. But it's got us all excited for the next lot of professional graphics cards. Maybe we'll see increased usage and more demand bringing down the price of HBM3 to where it's a viable alternative to GDD6 for gaming GPUs too, but that's probably just wishful thinking.

Granted these may change as SK Hynix moves through the final stages of development, but current performance trends are looking good.