Six things to look forward to at the PC Gamer Weekender

On March 5-6 we'll be taking over the Old Truman Brewery in London for a gaming extravaganza we like to call The PC Gamer Weekender. Play new and upcoming games, watch some of the best developers in the world show off their new projects, win stuff! There's loads more to do, so we've tried to pinpoint six reasons why it's worth coming along at our first live event, created especially for you.

Play all the latest games

Total War: Warhammer, Street Fighter V, Dark Souls III and many more new and upcoming games will be playable on the gaming floor at the Weekender. This is a great chance to go hands-on with the latest games and make your informed buying decisions for the coming year.

Developer talks

We’ll be hosting on-stage presentations with The Creative Assembly, XCOM developer Firaxis, X-Com creator Julian Gollop, Mount & Blade developers Taleworlds, the team behind sci-fi strategy game Stellaris at Paradox and more. Come and see your favourite developers talk through their creative process.

Hardware

We’ve got a whole area of The Old Truman Brewery dedicated to technology. Test-drive the latest and best PC hardware, check out new components and pick up anything you might need to perfect your rig at home.

Workshops

Learn to build a PC from scratch by doing it yourself with the hardware workshops we’re running at the PC Gamer Weekender. Ever wanted to build your own PC without the pain of learning from expensive mistakes? These workshops are what you need.

Competitions

Test your skills on the day against other players in competitive games—we’ll be running tournaments you can take part in during the run-up to the Weekender. We’ll have more information about this soon, but it’s your chance to take part in a pro-style event, with the finals at the Weekender itself.

We'll be there

Meet Team PCG and ask us all of your burning questions—how many unplayed games are in our Steam libraries? Which of the PCG writers has the best beard? How do you come up with all those amazing back page jokes? The answers, by the way, are 2,203, Chris Thursten and we have no choice.

The PC Gamer Weekender is happening at The Old Truman Brewery in London on 5-6 of March. Book your tickets and find out more information at www. pcgamer.com/weekender.