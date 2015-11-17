Show Us Your Rig: Warframe's Glen Miner

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Glen Miner is technical director for Warframe at Digital Extremes, and is apparently either camera shy or actually part horse. Either way, he's got one hell of a setup. His PC has a GTX 980 Ti, 64GB of RAM, a whopping 4TB worth of the best gaming SSD you can get, and the list goes on from there. It's truly a sight to behold for human, horse, or otherwise. Glen was kind enough to show off this powerhouse of a setup and tell us a bit about why he never stops improving it.

What’s in your PC?

Inside the PC Click the arrows to expand.

CPU: Intel i7-5960X 8-core @ 4.0 GHz

GPU: MSI GeForce GTX 980 Ti Gaming 6G

RAM: 64GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 2666MHz

MOBO: Asus Rampage V Extreme

Cooler: Corsair Hydro Series H110i GTX 280mm

SSDs: 2x Samsung 850 EVO 2TB

HDD: Seagate ST6000DM001 6TB 128MB Cache

Monitors: 2x Dell U2413

Mouse: Roccat Kone XTD

Keyboard: MS Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000

OS: Windows 7 x64 SP1

Case: Corsair Obsidian Series 750D

Power: Corsair AX860i

Receiver: NAD C 325BEE

DAC: LiTe DAC-AH

Speakers: Mission M32i

Headset: Logitech G430

Laptop: 2014 Macbook Air (Bootcamp to Win7).

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

The rig itself is an endless work-in-progress. I’ve got a stack of after-market gear to try out and successfully overclocked it to 4.4GHz, but I need to improve the cooling to keep it stable at that rate when I’m doing heavy development work.

The monitor on my left is actually [DE]KickBot (the merciless enforcer of law and order in Warframe’s chat channels). Although this beast of a rig rarely leaves me waiting for code to compile when it does I often look over read what people are talking about—it’s a great to be able to interact with players while I’m working on new features or get their help when tracking down elusive bugs! PS: I'm watching you, Wazowski. Always watching.

Similarly, the laptop on my right is handy to watch Warframe Twitch streams while I work. I find it fascinating to see how players react to things in the game and even after over 800 hours of time in-game on my public account I still learn new tricks from the pros!

What are you playing right now?

I’ve been working my way through Persona 4 Golden on the Vita and even though I’ve completed Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention twice I’ll probably go back and unlock some alternate endings before starting Disgaea 4.

What's your favorite game and why?

I think the only other game I’ve played as much as Warframe would be Pokemon (I have at least 10 different versions on the shelf). I really admire how the deceptive simplicity of the mechanics yield a huge menagerie of creatures to battle and capture; I think @raphkoster would also add that there’s primitive brain chemistry working to reinforce the pleasure of correctly remembering which attack will be super effective!

Warframe is in the middle of celebrating Movember with a month of mustache themed charity activities in partnership with the Movember Foundation. I'm not sure if the horse head is part of that, or if a horse can even grow a mustache, but it does have a fantastic mane.