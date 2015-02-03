Show Us Your Rig: Origin PC co-founder Kevin Wasielewski

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Once again on Show Us Your Rig, we are branching out from only featuring game developers. Kevin Wasielewski, co-founder and CEO of Origin PC, has been around the block a few times when it comes to building rigs. Even though his desktop has an absurd three GTX 980's, his Boba Fett laptop was the thing that stole my heart. Wasielewski was kind enough to take some time and show us his custom tower, laptop, and sneakers, and tell us about why he thinks the original Half-Life is still great to this day.

What's in your PC?

The system itself is an ORIGIN PC Genesis. My pride and joy: Three EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980’s powering an ASUS 4K monitor. Also of note, an overclocked Intel Hex Core i7 Processor with white Ice Dragon Liquid Cooling and a 1TB Samsung SSD. Ram is 16GB Corsair Vengeance at 1600Hz.

Don’t forget my EVO-15S thin and light laptop running an NVIDIA GeForce 970M 6GB video card. I travel often and therefore use my laptop more than my desktop.

Kevin's shoe Click the arrows to expand.

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

Well I’m pretty sure I am the only person whose shoes match their wallpaper.

Also the Boba Fett airbrushed paintjob on my laptop gets so many looks and questions whenever people see it. Some people don’t know what it is at first, but when they see it, it’s an “ah-ha” moment!

The case is actually a prototype case that we used when we launched our case at CES in 2014. That being said, my lights don’t work so I have to suffer with no lighting inside my case.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Nintendo star squishy, “Origin man” Lego figure made by my niece Samantha, 1UP mushroom light, and if I’m lucky cookies and/or dark chocolate.

What are you playing right now?

Diablo 3, The Crew, Far Cry 4, and Dragon Age Inquisition.

What's your favorite game and why?

Favorite game of all time has to be Half-Life. From the opening credits to the end credits, no game has ever been so so good at so many things. The gameplay and environments had me hooked and the AI and storytelling was revolutionary at the time of release, and still is to this day. Not to mention, how many games evolved from Half-Life…