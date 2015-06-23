Show Us Your Rig: Frozenbyte's Kai Tuovinen

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

After taking a week off for E3, Show Us Your Rig is back with another behind the scenes look at how some of today's PC game developers work and play. This week features Kai Tuovinen, Marketing Manager at Frozenbyte currently working on Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power. The best way to describe Kai's setup is clean. A dual monitor mount, Define R4 case, and clutter-free desk all add up to make a slick looking work space. Kai was kind enough to show us his PC and tell us about some of his favorite games, but also bold enough to challenge PC Gamer to a CS:GO match.

What's in your PC?

Case: Fractal Design Define R4 Black

Graphics Card: MSI GeForce GTX 770 4GB

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770k 3.5ghz

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 1600 MHz

PSU: 750W Corsair Enthusiast Series TX750

SSD: Samsung 840 Evo 250GB

HDD: Western Digital Desktop Black 1TB

Motherboard: Asus Z87-Pro

OS: Windows 8.1 Pro 64bit

Keyboard: Topre Realforce 88 UB Black

Mouse & mousepad: Zowie FK1 / Artisan Hien VE Red

Headphones: Sennheiser HD 598

For monitors, I've got two 27 inch ones: the Asus ROG SWIFT PG278Q which is nice for games with 144hz and G-sync, and the other one is a QNIX QX2710 Evolution II that I ordered from Korea, more for watching movies etc. since it has a great panel for colors.

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

The stand that holds both of my two monitors, it's really nice for moving them around and changing angles. It lets me have a bit of extra desk space. Also my red Japanese mousepad, my friends have been giving me a rough time on that one—I've been hyping it so much!

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Probably a cold glass of Pepsi Max. Or my girlfriend, since we share this desk and her laptop is right next to my setup.

The case Click the arrows to enlarge.

What are you playing right now?

I've been playing a lot of Counter-Strike:GO lately—Just got into it before Christmas after a many year hiatus from the original CS. Also thousands of hours have gone into Dota 2, which I've now played less frequently since starting with CS:GO.

Other than that it's been Divinity: Original Sin and of course our own baby, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power. ;)

What's your favorite game and why?

I'm kind of split between Dota 2 and CS:GO, they're both awesome multiplayer games that require lots of hours to be really good at. Both have a strange, nearly endless lasting appeal, they just never get old to me.

But if I'd have to pick one of the two, I'm going to go with CS:GO since we've been playing so many tournaments here at the Frozenbyte office! Right now we've only been playing internally, but if you're up for the challenge PC Gamer, we're ready for you. ;)