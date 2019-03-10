Shenmue 3 gameplay trailer shows combat, weird faces

In the new trailer for Shenmue 3 we see protagonist Ryo Hazuki seek out a wise old master, who is having a drink in the woods, and persuade him to impart his wisdom. There's a training montage and some combat, with a lot of kicking and sliding around to dodge. It's hard to focus on that stuff though when every line of dialogue is accompanied by an expressionless face with only lips and eyelids capable of moving. Actually, that's not true—I saw somebody's eyebrows go up one time as well.

This is work in progress footage of course, shown at the Magic 2019 convention in France. It's having the desired effect on fans, with a bunch of reaction videos already appearing on YouTube. If you're a bit baffled by all this hype, maybe Andy Kelly's piece on why Shenmue remains great because it isn't afraid to slow down might help enlighten you.