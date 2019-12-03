How to complete the Bell Tower puzzle in Shenmue 3

How do you complete the Shenmue 3 Bell Tower puzzle? At one point in Shenmue 3, you need to figure out the mystery of the Verdant Bridge. When you meet Master Yeh, she’ll tell you the secret about the Bell Tower in Bailu Village, and you’ll have to solve the puzzle to learn more.

The puzzle isn’t particularly difficult, but you may find that given the game's glacial pace, you might want to hurry things along a bit. Here's how to complete this sequence quickly with this Shenmue 3 Bell Tower puzzle guide.

Finding the six Bell Tower tokens

Before you can solve the Bell Tower puzzle, you’ll need to find the six Bell Tower Tokens throughout Master Yeh’s house. Note: these are different to normal Shenmue 3 tokens, the special currency with which you can gamble. Here are where the tokens are:

There’s a sliding cabinet near where Master Yeh is sitting. The first is in there.

In the sliding cabinet in the right corner.

Push the movable furniture out of the way, then open the glass cabinet.

Next to the glass cabinet is a set of drawers. The third one down from the top contains the fourth token.

Turn your attention to the other side of the room. There’s yet another set of cabinets with the fifth puzzle piece inside.

Behind the sliding door near that aforementioned drawer.

That's the hardest part of this puzzle complete. Now, it’s time to head to the Bell Tower… well, after a good night’s rest.

Solving the Shenmue 3 Bell Tower puzzle

Warning: Once you complete this puzzle, you’ll leave Bailu Village and move to a new location. Make sure you’re ready to go!

When you’re all set, head to the top of the Bell Tower. Place the six tokens near their corresponding pillar. They need to be placed as opposites, so below you'll find the type of token that must be placed in each pillar:

Pillar Token Sun Moon Open Palm Fist Phoenix Dragon Shield Sun Steamed Bun Wine Turtle Crane

Finally, you’ll need to rotate the centerpiece at the Bell Tower. Head upstairs and rotate the centerpiece like so:

Left, Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, Left

Make sure you’re using the button prompts to do this; if you’re using a controller—as the game recommends—this is assigned to face buttons as opposed to the D-pad.

That completes the pesky puzzle, and you can move on with the story.